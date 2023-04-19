Burgaw Police provide more details surrounding Tuesday night Bojangles shooting

Police are looking for suspects in relation to a shooting at a Bojangles Tuesday night (Photo: Burgaw Police Department)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw Police are providing more details about a shooting Tuesday night at a Bojangles restaurant.

Police say officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to the Bojangles in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

Witnesses say a male subject was shot and drove himself to Novant Health Pender Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the investigation shows that a group of four males became confrontational with the victim while inside the restaurant. The verbal argument continued outside the front doors where the shots were fired.

Law enforcement is requesting assistance from citizens to help identify the suspects.

If anyone knows the identity or location of these individuals, you are asked to contact Sergeant Williams or Detective Farren of the Burgaw Police Department. They can be reached at 910-259-4924 or a tip can be left at tipline@burgawnc.gov.