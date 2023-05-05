Burgaw residents encouraged to turn the town blue ahead of 20th Blueberry Festival

Pender County Courthouse during Blueberry Festival in Burgaw (Photo: NC Blueberry Festival)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The 20th Blueberry Festival is being held next month in Burgaw and organizers are asking for the community to come together to turn the town blue.

The Town of Burgaw Beautification Committee is encouraging residents and business owners to display all things blue in their yards and store fronts during the month of June, including blue bows, lights, flags and more.

You can even register your decorated home or business in a “Turn Our Town Blue” contest for a chance to win a gift basket full of festival themed goodies, Town of Burgaw swag, gift cards and coupons.

Online registration will open on May 12th and close on June 14th. You can register HERE.

One winner from the residence category and one winner from the business category will be announced during the concert on Thursday, June 15th at the Courthouse Square.