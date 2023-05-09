Burgaw ‘Summer on the Square’ concert series begins June 1st

Pender County Courthouse (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Music will be returning to Burgaw this summer for their Summer on the Square concert series.

Each concert will take place on the Pender County Courthouse Square from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The series kicks off on June 1st and will run every two weeks through July 27th.

Full list of concerts:

June 15: Rivermist
July 13: Bacon Grease
