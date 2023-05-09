Burgaw ‘Summer on the Square’ concert series begins June 1st
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Music will be returning to Burgaw this summer for their Summer on the Square concert series.
Each concert will take place on the Pender County Courthouse Square from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
The series kicks off on June 1st and will run every two weeks through July 27th.
Full list of concerts:
June 1: Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot
June 15: Rivermist
June 29: Carl Newton’s Review
July 13: Bacon Grease
July 27: Blackwater Band