Burgaw’s first female mayor reflects on first year in office

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A little more than a year after the Town of Burgaw elected its first female mayor, the woman leading the town is reflecting on her first year in office.

Olivia Dawson defeated incumbent Pete Cowan in the 2021 municipal election after receiving more than 51 percent of the votes. Her campaign wasn’t focused on her gender, but rather on what she wanted to do for the town.

“It’s definitely because of my love for the community,” Dawson said. “Love for the community, love for the people, love of what Burgaw is and who we represent. You know…this is home.”

In her first year, Dawson says she’s focused on a number of goals she set during her campaign. For example; improving communication among government officials, making information more accessible for residents, and maintaining Burgaw’s small-town charm.

“We definitely don’t want to grow to be a big city, we just want to add to what’s here for our residents. For me, I don’t leave Burgaw very often and I want it to stay that way,” Dawson said.

Looking ahead to her next three years in office, Dawson says she wants to leave her mark on the town and hopefully inspire others along the way.

“I just hope to be an admiration for other young women. I have a daughter who’s almost 11,” Dawson said. “Just to let them know that there’s opportunity for us all and we can all do good things, make a difference, and maybe make history.”