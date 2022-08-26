Burglary suspect accused of pointing gun at Wilmington police officer

Walter Gray (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after allegedly pointing his gun at an officer who responded to a home burglary in Pine Valley.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Wilmington Police responded to the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive for at attempted burglary.

Police say Walter Gray, 65, approached a WPD officer and pointed a gun at her while she was in her patrol car. Police say the officer got out the car, pulled her gun and commanded Gray to drop his. Gray threw down his gun and laid on the ground. He was arrested.

Police searched Gray’s home and found multiple shell casings, live rounds, and four firearms.

Gray is charged with Going Armed to the Terror of People, Breaking or Entering Attempt, and Discharging a Firearm in a Reckless Manner. Police say he will face more charges regarding this assault on an officer.

“Once again, a WPD officer who would have been justified in using deadly force was able to successfully contain a situation without injury,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “Over the past two years, there have been nearly a dozen incidents involving twenty officers, where our men and women would have been justified, but did not use deadly force.”

Gray is currently being held under a $3,000 bond.