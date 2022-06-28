Burn ban issued for portions of Brunswick County, effective at 5:00 pm today

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A burn ban has been issued for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County, effective at 5:00 pm today, according the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The burn ban does not apply to charcoal or gas grills provided fire safety precautions are taken.

Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson reminds residents that all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County. (An unincorporated area is an area not within a city or town’s limits.)

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for North Carolina, Brunswick County is experiencing moderate drought conditions in addition to a moderate fire danger index rating from the North Carolina Forest Service. The current and future weather forecast models indicate conditions that are not favorable to open burning.

If you are located in a city of town, you are asked to contact your local municipal official related to the burn ban.

Because of these conditions, officials recommend individuals avoid using personal fireworks this Independence Day weekend and consider attending professional fireworks displays instead.

The burn ban will remain in place until further notice. For questions about the burn ban, you can contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2021.