Burn ban lifted as rain soaks North Carolina coast

Ban burn (Photo: MGN Online)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Rain soaked the Carolina coast on Wednesday, decreasing the fire danger risk.

As of noon, the North Carolina Forest Service has lifted a ban on all opening burning for dozens of counties including Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.

The ban, which went into effect on November 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions, remains in effect for 33 counties.

“The rainfall we are seeing across much of the state right now is doing what we need it to do,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “Forest fuels are soaking it in, and conditions are improving. Residents in the 67 counties no longer under the state’s burn ban should still burn responsibly, check for local burning restrictions, and make sure you have a valid permit. Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended. If you’re in one of the 33 counties still under the state’s burn ban, please be patient and hold off on burning.”

Residents can get a burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online.