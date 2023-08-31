Businesses in Downtown Whiteville see flooded roads and shops

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County received roughly nine-and-a-half inches of rain within a matter of hours which caused widespread flooding.

Water flooded the streets of Whiteville, along with people taking a look at downtown businesses who felt Idalia’s impact.

We spoke with one resident, Jason Smith, who said he decided to take a bike ride through Whiteville to assess the damage.

“Yeah, I just rode my bike down here to check on my buddy, Matt Dudley. He’s got a drumming academy down here in Downtown Whiteville, we’re in a band together — Crenshaw Trucking Band,” Smith said. “I wanted to ride and make sure his drumming business is okay and I got down here and didn’t expect it to be this bad.”

Smith said other than flooded streets and power outages, he didn’t see too much damage during his bike ride through town.

Business owner, Greg Hewett, said although he is disheartened for everyone facing damage — they will get through this together.

Hewett is the owner of Nautilus Fitness Center; he’s been in business for 33 years now.

He said during peak hurricane season, this is a normal sight for downtown businesses.

“They’ve tried to come in, in the last few years, and do better storm water drainage. But when you get an active God that comes in and drops 15, 20, 25 inches of rain – there’s not but so much you can do,” Hewett said.

Columbus County Schools will do remote learning Friday and Whiteville City Schools will remain closed Friday.