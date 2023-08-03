C. Ashley Gore makes history as Senior Resident Superior Court Judge

There is a new Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in Bladen and Columbus Counties and she's the first female to hold that title for those counties.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There is a new Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in Bladen and Columbus Counties and she’s the first female to hold that title for those counties.

Governor Cooper appointed C. Ashley Gore to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 13A.

C. Ashley Gore is filling the seat of Judge Douglas Sasser who retired earlier this year.

She said having this position is a dream come true and she takes it very seriously. Just as her uncle, William C. Gore Jr., did when he once served in the same position.

“I want to be a fair and just judge for everyone who comes to the courthouse steps with a problem,” Gore said.

On top of being the first female to hold the position, Gore also is the youngest Superior Court Judge in the state at age 36.

“I just think It’s so important that young people step up to leadership roles. You know, it doesn’t matter how old you are. If you put in the hard work, you have a good attitude, and you’re willing to start from the bottom and work your way up — you truly can achieve great success.” Gore said.

Judge Gore said she’s thankful to all who have supported her throughout this process.

“They truly made a difference in my life and I’m so appreciative of their love and their support all the way throughout,” Gore said.

Judge Gore added she’s proud to be from a small town and hopes her journey to this historic position will inspire others to achieve their goals and never forget their roots.