Calabash businesses offering work to employees of Ella’s Seafood Restaurant following fire

Large plume of smoke seen coming from Ella's Restaurant in Calabash (Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Businesses are stepping up to help workers of a popular Calabash restaurant destroyed by a fire over the weekend.

The Calabash Fire Department responded to a call for a kitchen fire at Ella’s Seafood Restaurant around noon on Saturday.

Crews say by the time they arrived, flames were already shooting through the roof of the building which has been deemed a total loss.

Beck’s Restaurant of Calabash says they’re taking on six to eight of Ella’s Seafood Restaurant employees so they’ll be able to work and earn some money while Ella’s figures out what’s next for its restaurant.

Captain Nance’s Seafood says it has also offered to take in some of Ella’s staff that may be looking for work.