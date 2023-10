Calabash Fire Department extracts pinned driver following wreck which briefly closed Hwy 17

A car crash took place along Hwy 17 near Calabash Friday morning (Photo: Pexels)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Highway 17 is fully reopen following a brief closure of all northbound lanes due to a crash near Calabash on Friday morning.

The Calabash Fire Department responded to the wreck with injuries just south of Hickman Road.

Firefighters needed to extricate one pinned victim from one of the two vehicles involved.

Crews say her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.