California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Police say churchgoers detained the gunman who shot multiple people Sunday at a California church, calling their intervention an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”

Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community.

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church.

Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.