Cameron Art Museum Executive Director, Anne Brennan, announces retirement

Anne Brennan is retiring from the Cameron Art Museum (Photo: CAM)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cameron Art Museum Executive Director, Anne Brennan, has announced her retirement.

She will be stepping down from her leadership position on March 31st, and Deputy Director Heather Wilson will serve as Interim Executive Director.

Brennan is a Wilmington native, beginning her career with the museum as Curator and Registrar of Collections in 1990 when it was St. John’s Museum of Art. She was named Assistant Director in 2010 and, following a national search, was appointed Executive Director in 2011 where she remained.

“These precious years in service to the community through Cameron Art Museum have been my greatest honor and joy,” Brennan said. “With all my heart, I thank you. And now, with the brilliant leadership and dedication of CAM’s Board of Trustees, and passion and professionalism of CAM’s staff, this next passage in the life of CAM will flourish as an even more extraordinary engagement with people, and engagement with dialogue. With your continuing support, let’s keep learning together from art, gaining a deeper understanding of ourselves in relation to one another.”

Heather Wilson, CAM’s current Deputy Director, will be named Interim Director as Cameron Art Museum’s Board of Trustees begin an Executive Director search. Wilson, who has served the museum since she joined CAM staff in 2006, was promoted in 2019 to Deputy Director.