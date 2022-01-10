Cameron Art Museum hosts its 7th annual Floating Lantern Ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Cameron Art Museum on Sunday evening for its 7th annual Floating Lantern Ceremony. The ceremony gives people the opportunity to send their lanterns afloat in an expression of remembrance, reflection and gratitude.

The Cameron Art Museum drew large crowds on Sunday evening, with many people eager to send off a decorated paper lantern, that they could bring from home or create at the museum…into the museums’ reflection pond.

“This is an opportunity for people to come and remember someone, or to hold someone dear in their thoughts or to have new hopes and dreams for the upcoming year, which we’re all ready for,” said Nan Pope, CAM’s Director of Community Engagement and Membership.

A mother and son who attended the event said they just moved to Wilmington, and the event was a great chance to immerse themselves in the local community, and send off a lantern with their hopes for their new home.

“Scoping out the community here in Wilmington. I haven’t been to the art museum yet, so checking that out with a special event that’s heartfelt and bringing people together,” said Rashell Greene, event attendee. “Just like transitioning wonderfully and just cultivating that sense of home.”

Event organizers believe the event was much needed for many people, after 2020 being a difficult year during the pandemic.

“A lot of people have lost dear friends and family over this period, and they want to come and share the love and there’s lots of nice conversations going along between people that have their lanterns in front of them, talking about the person that they’re remembering with their neighbor that’s waiting in line,” said Pope.

After the ceremony, staff removed the lanterns from the pond around 7 pm.