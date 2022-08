Cameron Art Museum opening ‘Kids State of the Art’ exhibit later this month

(Photo: Cameron Art Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum will be displaying the art work of the up-and-coming artists around the community on August 20th.

Artwork was submitted this past Saturday from youth artists.

The “Kids State of the Art” exhibit will feature over 300 works from North Carolina artists ages 5 to 17.

Free admission is being offered for the Saturday event.