Cameron Art Museum searching for descendants of United States Colored Troops

The Cameron Art Museum is looking for descendants of Civil War Colored Troops (Photo: Alan Cradick / CAM)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a descendant of someone who fought in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops, the Cameron Art Museum wants to hear from you.

The Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for an oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration in November of 2023 to honor the legacy of these brave men and their families.

In February of 1865, 1,800+ United States Colored Troops fought for two straight days on the grounds of what is now Cameron Art Museum.

In November 2021, CAM erected a bronze sculpture by North Carolina artist Stephen Hayes of eleven USCT soldiers to honor the brave men who charged into fire for the preservation of this nation.

If you believe you’re descended from a former USCT member, you can reach out to CAM’s Cultural Curator Daniel Jones by email at: djones@cameronartmuseum.org

A list of those who fought with the United State Colored Troops can be found HERE.