Cameron Art Museum welcoming descendants of United States Colored Troops

The Cameron Art Museum is hosting descendants of the United State Colored Troops (Photo: Alan Cradick)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum is welcoming descendants of United States Colored Troops next month.

The museum put out a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments late last year.

A homecoming celebration will be held on November 11th to honor the descendants of those who fought in the Civil War.

The community is invited to the free event, promising fellowship through storytelling, music, reenactment and more.

“Descendants Homecoming day is more than a weekend event, it’s a culmination of many generations, 150+ years of steadfast community building in Wilmington, the greater state of North Carolina and the nation as a whole,” CAM Cultural Curator Daniel Jones said.

Forks Road battle site saw men from all over heed the call to fight for freedom. The USCT regiments would eventually muster out after the war ended but the ideals, and sentiments of the soldiers would help shape the communities of wherever they found themselves postwar, a press release stated.

The schedule of events on November 11th include:

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Living History and USCT Reenactors on the Grounds

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Family Activities

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: USCT Reenactor Clark Morgan of the Ohio 5th Speaks at Boundless

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Spanish Language Tour

12:00 p.m.: Gospel Selection by Dr. Andrena Evans, USCT Descendant in Reception Hall

12:30 p.m.: Premiere of a new short film chronicling the oral histories of USCT descendants, by filmmaker Adam Alphin

1:30 p.m.: Lecture by Dr. Sherwin Bryant, Associate Professor of African American Studies and History, and Director of the Center for African American History at North Western University. Presented by NC Humanities.

3:00 p.m.: Tour of Boundless and the PNC USCT Park with Daniel Jones, CAM Cultural Curator