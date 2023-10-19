Sections

About

Connect With Us

1 / 0

Camp Lejeune Marine in custody after homicide on base, law enforcement says

WWAY News,
Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – A Camp Lejeune Marine is in custody suspected of killing another Marine.

According to a statement from Camp Lejeune, at around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier Wednesday evening.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

Categories: Carolinas, NC-Carolinas, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts