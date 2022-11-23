Candlelight Walk returning for Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

A candlelight ceremony will be held after the Elizabethtown parade on Sunday (Photo: MGN Online)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Candlelight Walk is being added to the end of the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade.

Town officials say the decision came after many requests.

The parade will be held on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., an hour later than in the past to allow everyone to attend the tree lighting at dusk.

The youth group from Wesley Chapel will join the end of parade at MLK Drive and Broad Street after Santa has passed. The students will be holding lit candles. Anyone wishing to join this group of walkers is welcomed but are asked to bring their own candles.

Candles will be extinguished as participants wait for Santa to arrive at the tree lighting. After a brief ceremony, candles will re-lit as Santa lights the Christmas Tree followed by caroling by candlelight.