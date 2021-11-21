Canned food & coat drive held in Leland at Founders Park

(Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out Saturday in Leland, donating canned food items and coats at a drive held at Founders Park.

The event was put on by Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 as part of their annual campaign to help those in the Leland area.

A wide variety of food items were collected, in addition to new socks, underwear and gloves.

With the holidays on the way, organizers say they are happy to give back in any way they can.

“What we’ve also done this year for Thanksgiving and we’ll do it for Christmas is we’ve bought meals for needy families in the community,” post commander Jason Gaver said. “We’re really proud of that effort, and we hope to do that every year as well.”

Gaver says as veterans their service never ends, and they look forward to events like this in the future.