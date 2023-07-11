Cape Fear Academy graduate receives $80K scholarship from Marine Corps Foundation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY — She thought she was a finalist to receive a scholarship for children of military veterans.

Instead, Ella Forkin was surprised with an $80,000 scholarship from the Marine Corps Foundation.

She plans to use her scholarship funds to attend Georgetown University this fall.

As the daughter of a veteran, Forkin said the underlying mission of the Marines is one that has always resonated with her.

“Meeting people who basically dedicated their lives to serving our country and protecting our freedom, that’s something I really want to mirror in my own life and just the idea of constantly looking out for others. Just being a good person overall. I think his inspiration definitely has motivated me to pursue my academics and especially a career at Georgetown,” said Forkin.

Forkin encouraged other students to apply for scholarships.

She said you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.