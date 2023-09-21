Cape Fear Academy Students travel to Bald Head Island to plant sea oats

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Some Cape Fear Academy students hopped on the ferry to head to Bald Head Island Thursday morning for a field trip with a special purpose.

Although these students had a rainy beach day it is one that will benefit our coastal ecosystem.

“The younger kids are the ones that get their parents involved and then also they’re gonna be the future citizens of this area that are making decisions as we face the future with coastal sustainability,” Bald Head Island Conservancy Chief Scientist, Beth Darrow, said.

The 9th graders spent part of the day planting sea oats.

9th grade student, Addie Fikry, said when living in a coastal town, it’s important to accept the responsibility of taking care of our beaches.

“Last year we started an annual project to come and plant sea oats on the beach and we get to kayak and bike on the island, and we plant the sea oats to help preserve the beaches,” Fikry said.

The students, along with Bald Head Island Conservancy, were tasked with this very important step in helping to maintain healthy sand dunes.

“We educate the public and visitors to the island and we do a lot of scientific research here as well. We collaborate with other scientists, and we really try to conserve,” Bald Head Island Conservancy Chief Scientist, Beth Darrow, said

Students had the opportunity to plant sea oats.

The tall, greenish-brown plants usually spotted as you make your way down the beach, serve a valuable purpose.

They work as dune builders and stabilizers.

“They typically grow between 3 and 5 feet tall and their super hearty plants. Super important to the dune systems of the Carolinas,” Coastal Transplants Ecological Restoration Director, Joseph Miller, said.

The soon to be sea oats students planted were seeds sourced right from Bald Head Island.

The planting process is simple. A hole is drilled into the ground, the seed is placed, and fertilizer is used to help support the plants’ growth.

These sea oats are protected plants. It is illegal in the state of North Carolina to dig or pull up these dune stabilizers from the beach.