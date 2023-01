Cape Fear Area’s New Year baby is a girl

CAPE FEAR REGION (WWAY) – Our viewers are getting an adorable look at the first baby born on January 1s, 2023.

These photos were given to WWAY by Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center to share.

The first baby born in 2023 is Bridget Camacho-Duarte born at 12:02 Sunday morning and weighed in at more than 8 pounds.

A big congratulation to Briget’s mom Mabelyn Duarte, who is from Wallace.