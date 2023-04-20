Cape Fear Community College grows to 5th largest community college in NC

CFCC has risen in the state rankings (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) has been announced as the 5th largest community college in North Carolina.

“I attribute our continued success to the hard work of our faculty and staff and to the efficiencies we’ve put in place,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “We are working smarter and growing despite regional and national trends.”

In order to retain faculty and staff, Morton says he has made salaries a top priority.

“As the cost of living continues to rise in our area, I know it’s more important than ever to do what we can to support our faculty and staff. Student success depends on retaining highly qualified employees,” said Morton.

The North Carolina Community College System Office released new salary rankings in February. Of the state’s 58 community colleges, CFCC’s faculty salary ranking has risen from 20th to 16th in the past year. Furthermore, the staff salary ranking has improved from 42nd to 30th, according to a press release.