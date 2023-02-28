Cape Fear Community College hosts healthcare career fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A career fair held in Wilmington geared for people interested health care opportunities.

The career fair was held at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station. Dozens of health-related businesses and organizations were on hand to take resumes and answer questions.

Several CFCC students were at the event and say events like this one give them a jump-start on finding the perfect healthcare career.

Current CFCC student, Donna McCormick, who is also in the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program, says she is thankful for the opportunities given by the college.

“I think it’s amazing, CFCC has done a lot for me and gave me a lot of opportunities, so I just think it’s great that they have something like this to help us further after our college career,” said McCormick.