Cape Fear Community College offering hands-on experience in Career Academy for rising 6th-9th graders

Cape Fear Community College (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Registration is now open for a unique experience at Cape Fear Community College.

The free event is being offered July 11th-15th, July 18th-22nd, August 1st-5th and August 8th-12th.

During those dates, rising 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th graders will participate in hands-on activities in fields such as nursing, dental hygiene, electrical, truck driving, and many other career paths.

Students will also have the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, and visit the north and downtown campuses.

Participants will receive a free T-shirt, backpack, water bottle, folder and much more.

Lunch and snacks will be provided by CFCC each day.