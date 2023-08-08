Cape Fear Community College to allow drop-in childcare service for students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Attending college classes while taking care of a child can be difficult, but a new program at Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) aims to help with the burden.

Beginning this fall semester, CFCC will offer free drop-in childcare services to all current students.

CFCC is the first community college in the state to offer this service free to its students.

According to CFCC President Jim Morton, it can often be challenging for students to attend classes when taking care of a child, and he hopes this program helps to relieve that burden.

“For students that needed a drop-in, so basically they could drop their child off and go to a class. So, we’ve been working on ways to develop that program and working with the state, we’ve been able to get certified and approved to have a drop-in childcare service for our students.”

The childcare center will welcome children from 2 to 12 years old.

Toddlers must be able to walk to be accepted in for care, and the center will watch children for up to 4 hours at a time.

The drop-in childcare program will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., accommodating students’ class schedules.

The school adds that the decision to implement this program comes from feedback from their students, and aligns with CFCC’s commitment to student success.

For more information about the drop-in childcare program and enrollment procedures, click HERE.