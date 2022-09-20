Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022

Cape Fear Fair and Expo 2021 (Photo: Celeste Smith

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair.

Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years.

The Cape Fear Fair and Expo Facebook page posted the news on Monday night saying the fair has had a long run at the Wilmington International Airport, but the lease for this space has expired.

“Cape Fear Fair is actively looking for alternative arrangements to relocate the fair which serves New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties,” the post said. “We are committed to continue offering a great family entertainment venue filled with food, entertainment, art, education, rides and a chance for children of all ages to learn about farm animals and agriculture in the Cape fear region!”

The Cape Fear Fair and Expo usually operates in the fall and has been a Wilmington staple for decades.