Cape Fear Fandom Faire features young artist

10th grader Grace Fitzgerald was chosen to be this year's featured artist. Her work is featured on the county's posters, buttons and stickers.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Library is gearing up for its annual Cape Fear Fandom Faire.

The event invites comic book lovers across the Cape Fear to hang out, meet other cosplayers, and shop local vendors.

She said she used acrylic paint to achieve the final product and is excited to debut her work at this weekends event.

Grace said, “It’s based off of Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait” and then I used Pikachu cause he’s one of my favorites. I’ve been doing these paintings where I’m putting together the two — an original painting, the character or an animal.”

The Cape Fear Fandom Faire will take place at New Hanover County Library Northeast location on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character.