Cape Fear Festival of Trees in Fort Fisher

For many when you think of Christmas trees, the first thing you probably do not think of is the aquarium. At the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, you might experience something that will change your mind.

“This is one of our longest running fundraisers at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, we’ve been doing it for over 30 years, and we’re excited to be back at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher this year” said Director of Foundation at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s Katie Tate.

According to Tate, the festival is given a theme by their sponsors, who come and deck out their trees with extraordinary ornaments and lights. For the newcomers, it’s something very cool to experience.

“So, when they come to the aquarium, they can expect to walk through a forest of 50 uniquely decorated trees. Our generous sponsors have really outdone themselves this year and each tree has a different theme” Tate explained

Not only are there beautifully decorated trees, but there is also a great deal of significant sentimental and community value as well.

“It has really become a family tradition, we have memory dove trees and families have come out every year and write down family’s names on their memory doves and hang them on the trees, it’s a very special tradition. Also, it’s a fundraiser for us so when people come out and support, they are supporting our mission to ensure that we can provide end of life care to everyone in our community,” said Tate.

Donations go straight toward providing care and support for people living with a life-limiting illness. so, if you’re interested in donating for a good cause, appreciate decorative Christmas trees or want to see some interesting marine life, this is definitely the place for you.