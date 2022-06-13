Cape Fear Garden Club gives out 2022 Beauty Spot Awards

Cape Fear Garden Club gives the Nieves the 2022 Residential Beauty Spot Award (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In honor of National Garden Week, the Cape Fear Garden Club gave out Beauty Spot Awards to various locations with beautiful landscaping.

The awards are given out each year by the Civic Improvements Committee of the Cape Fear Garden Club to a residence, business, and neighborhood with beautiful gardens. The winners sport a sign for the year for their outstanding landscaping.

Residential winners Lisa and David Nieves’ home was featured on the Azalea Home Tour and the Lifetime movie U.S.S. Christmas filmed in the summer of 2020.

Making their home even more special, Lisa says David bought the home as an engagement gift five years ago. Just a few months later, they married in the front yard.

“My husband is the one who definitely does most of the work. I supervise and give direction but we definitely enjoy it and love making our home as nice as we can,” Lisa Nieves said.

Beauty Spot Program Chair Pia Ann Robison says it’s about inspiring others to create beautiful spaces.

“It’s just important to give recognition to people who want to garden and want their space to look good. And also for the beautification of Wilmington,” Robison said.

Wendy’s House was the business winner and Riverlights Marina Village was the neighborhood winner.