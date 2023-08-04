Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity builds two houses in one week

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY)– Habitat For Humanity, some local builders, and community volunteers came together to build two houses in just one week in New Hanover County.

“This project has been going on for about 5 years now in the making, so to see houses on the ground is very exciting. And of course, with our builders coming together, two houses in one week is incredible,” said Lauren McKenzie, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Builder’s Blitz has been working tirelessly to build two homes in seven days in an effort to provide more affordable housing in our area.

“Affordable housing in Wilmington, New Hanover County, and also the other communities we serve, Pender and Duplin, is such a huge issue, and it’s wonderful to see people come out and support financially, but with their time,” said McKenzie.

Builder’s Blitz allows professional builders to partner with families who have completed the Habitat program and are ready to purchase their home, along with the help of habitat and its volunteers

“We have a great time with Habitat, and as a company we have a great turnout between us and our contractors,” said Derek Wollard, Director of Construction with Stevens Fine Homes. “Our owner, Craig Stevens, really stands behind this. It has been one of our on-going projects for years, and we really appreciate the opportunity to give back to the community as a whole.”

These two homes are part of Habitat’s new 10-home development in Castle Hayne.

“Home ownership is an American dream. So, to be able to provide that, and the hard work that they have done behind the scenes to get to this point, is priceless,” said Kate Eames, Chair of the Professional Women’s Building Chapter of the Home Builders Association.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity says the Builder’s Blitz not only provides affordable housing for two families today, but also paves the way for Habitat to serve more families in the future.