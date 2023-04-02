Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity discusses affordable housing

Providing residents of Duplin, Pender, and New Hanover counties with resources that would help them purchase an affordable home or receive low-to-no-cost repairs on a home they already own.

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At Poplar Grove Plantation today, a well-known non-profit organization shared information on affordable homeownership.

Habitat volunteer, Dan Spilman, said that many in the community know of the popular restore and the commitment of the habitat team to help others but urges those in need to reach out to learn more about how to receive these low-cost repairs.

Spilman, said, “They started in the local region in the last few years they started doing house rehabs, as well, people who need help with damage or repairs that they can’t afford on their own. So, that’s kind of on the up-tick since Hurricane Florence they started doing that around here. So, there’s a lot of people that are signing up with just minor repairs, or somewhat major repairs, they need at their house and they don’t have the finances to be able to do that themselves.”

Spilman said it’s rewarding to complete a project and know that you’ve helped someone in need.