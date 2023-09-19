Cape Fear Latino Festival coming to Live Oak Pavilion this weekend

Last year's Latino Festival (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second annual Cape Fear Latino Festival is coming to Wilmington this weekend.

Following a large turnout last year, officials with New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington have partnered with Cape Fear Latinos to host the event on Saturday at Live Oak Pavilion.

The event is part of the community’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, and will take place from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m

“Last year, the Arboretum and Cooperative Extension graciously played host to the inaugural Cape Fear Latino Festival, and we were delighted to see so many in our community come out for this cultural celebration,” said Vannia Raya, Co-President of Cape Fear Latinos. “It became very apparent that a larger space to accommodate more people would be necessary and we’re so grateful for the collaboration to make it possible for Live Oak Pavilion to play host this year.”

There will be a range of vendors offering an array of goods and services, along with non-profit organizations sharing information on resources within the community.