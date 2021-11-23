Cape Fear Memorial Bridge inspection requires daytime lane closures

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: Peyton Furtado)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Starting next week, lanes on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be reduced as crews conduct an inspection.

The NC Department of Transportation will alternate between closing the right lane in the south direction and in the north direction from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9. Only one lane on the four-lane bridge will be closed at a time.

The daytime closures will allow bridge maintenance crews to conduct the biennium inspection.