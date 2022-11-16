Cape Fear Museum adds new limited time dinosaur exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A new addition has been added to the Cape Fear Museum, but only for a limited time.

The “Dinosaurs Take Flight” Exhibition focuses on the Archaeopteryx, believed to be the missing link between dinosaurs and birds.

The exhibit combines artwork with fossils, replica skeletons, and hands-on activities to tell the story of its evolution.

Science Content Developer, Darcie Roten, says the display is a good addition to the museum.

“It really provides some information about creatures we don’t necessarily see in this area very often. Our collection doesn’t have any dinosaur fossils or any dinosaur imagery really, so it allows us to expand on what we have, and show people some of these prehistoric creatures we don’t have access to,” said Roten.

The Dinosaurs Take Flight exhibit will be at the Cape Fear Museum until May 14th of next year.