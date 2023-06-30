Cape Fear Museum hosting a Lego robotics workshop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular toy for kids is taking the next generation of scientists on a journey through STEM.

The Cape Fear Museum hosted a workshop that teaches participants to build robots with Legos.

The workshop and materials are provided by the New Hanover Community Endowment.

But the workshop didn’t just teach kids. Educators from across the Cape Fear attended to learn about the high-tech toys and then pass that knowledge to their students.

“They have some real-world applications. Um, ya know, for things in larger science fields like outer space and on the bottom of the ocean. So, we want to like inspire the next generation of scientists,” Clelia Tufts, a Librarian said.

Workshop organizers say Lego robotics is a great way to keep children interested in learning new things since most are already familiar with the popular plastic toys.