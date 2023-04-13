Cape Fear Raptor Center announces it will be closing

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Raptor Center in Rocky Point says it’s closing its doors for good.

The center announced on its Facebook page that the covid-19 pandemic drastically affected the all-volunteer center, with the organization seeing a decline in volunteers and donations.

Since the organization began in 2012, they’ve helped educate people in the coastal area about raptors and their ecosystem.

The center says its ambassadors will be transferred to other area raptor educators which hold permits with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.