Cape Fear River fish consumption advisory

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends limiting fish consumption from portions of the Cape Fear River.

This advisory is based on the concern that certain freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River have undergone significant exposure to forever chemicals, ultimately making them unsafe to eat.

“I mean it definitely makes you think,” resident, Tyler Culbreth said.

Culbreth is a fisherman who said he is directly affected by this advisory.

Other residents said they are concerned about the future of the Cape Fear River and its inhabitants.

“I think it’s a shame that people that are going to eat that fish could technically be poisoning themselves,” resident, Deborah Ford said.

The issue of forever chemicals in the Cape Fear River came to light in 2017, when Gen-X was discovered in the water.

Since then, we’ve learned Dupont, which is now Chemours, had been putting them in the Cape Fear River since the 1980s.

Researchers discovered PFAS in wildlife that inhabit the river, posing the question of whether affected fish are safe to eat.

Cape Fear River Keeper, Kemp Burdette, said this advisory is disheartening — but not surprising.

“Ya know, you can set up a fishing pole on this pier and catch a fish and you should be able to take that fish home and eat it and not have to worry that your family’s health is gonna suffer because you fished out of a river that was contaminated by industry that wasn’t responsible enough to clean up their own mess,” Burdette said.

Burdette said he foresees other regions of the Cape Fear River being placed under this same advisory, as samples continue being tested.

He said officials are continuing to monitor the river and its wildlife as they learn more about the long-term effects of PFAS contaminants.

Studies in recent years have linked PFAS to a wide scope of health concerns such as negatively impacting learning in children, fertility, and increased risk of certain types of cancer.