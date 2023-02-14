Cape Fear River Watch holds news conference expressing concerns over dismissed EPA lawsuit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The possibility of a federal court dismissing a lawsuit on the effects PFAS have on people’s health has several Wilmington environmental non-profits speaking out.

Cape Fear River Watch held a news conference at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon to express its concerns.

The Federal District Court met today to discuss the EPA’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Cape Fear River Watch, and other local environmental non-profits, to seek health and toxicology studies on Chemours-specific PFAS, and have it be funded by Chemours under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

“We all as tax payers are having to repay instead of Chemours. This is where one of the big lawsuits is coming down, is the amount of infrastructure that we’re having to put in place to protect our drinking water should not be on the backs of us, it should be on the company that created this mess,” Bill Saffo, Mayor of Wilmington.

A judge heard arguments from the EPA, Cape Fear River Watch, the Center For Environmental Health, Clean Cape Fear, and Toxic Free NC, but did not make a decision on the case today.