Cape Fear River Watch hosting aquatic trash cleanup Saturday

Another cleanup Saturday is planned in Wilmington (Photo: Cape Fear River Watch)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear River Watch is partnering with several organizations to hold a cleanup event Saturday.

The cleanup will take place on May 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Organizers say the focus will be on the Burnt Mill Creek Watershed near McCombers Branch.

To register, click HERE.

This cleanup will be both aquatic and land based. If you have a kayak or are interested in using one of CFRW’s kayaks, after registering you are asked to email rob@cfrw.us. If you are interested in the land cleanup portion the group recommends waterproof boots if you have them, as a lot of the litter in the branch is only accessible via crossing the branch.

There will be two separate meeting locations for this cleanup. Kayak volunteers are asked to meet at N 11th St in Wilmington. If you are doing the land based portion of the cleanup you should meet at the intersection of N 13th St and Rankin St.

The group says they will provide pickers, bags, safety vests and gloves.