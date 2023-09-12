Cape Fear River Watch hosting LakeFest at Greenfield Lake

LakeFest is returning again this month at Greenfield Lake (Photo: LakeFest)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its annual LakeFest educational festival later this month.

The event will take place on September 23rd to celebrate science, nature, and wildlife native to the region.

It’s being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. near the boathouse at Greenfield Lake Park in Wilmington. Parking is available at 298 Park St.

Attendees to the free LakeFest will enjoy games, crafts, activities, half-price paddle boat rides, nature tours, face painting, and educational exhibits from over 20 local environmental organizations.

Free nature tours will run at 11:00 am and 12:30 pm and will be limited to the first 25 individuals that register in-person during LakeFest. Nature tours run approximately 30-40 minutes.

Paddle-boat, kayak, and canoe rentals will be half-off during LakeFest. Discounted rental rates are $5/hr for 2-seater paddle boats, single kayaks, and canoes and $7.50/hr for 4-seater paddle boats and tandem kayaks.

Port City Pops dessert food truck will also be available from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.