Cape Fear Valley Health modifies visitation policies

Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new visitation policy went into effect Monday at Cape Fear Valley Health, as the community’s positive test rate and the health system’s COVID-19 admissions continue to trend upward.

According to a news release, visitation times are from noon to 8 p.m. for most inpatients and from 4 to 8 p.m. for inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Non-COVID patients may have two visitors between noon and 8 p.m., but they may not leave and return.

Care companions who stay overnight with a patient and leave the next morning will not be allowed to return until visiting hours reopen.

COVID-positive inpatients may have two visitors between 4 and 8 p.m. for up to 1 hour each, and their visitors must wear an N95 respirator (provided by the hospital) at all times and may not eat or drink in the room. COVID-positive patients may not have overnight visitors.

In the Emergency Department, one visitor is allowed after the patient has been placed in a private treatment room and the visitor may not come and go. If the patient is admitted or boarded while waiting on a bed, their visitation hours are noon to 8 p.m. and visitors must still remain in the room. Visitors who leave will be allowed to return at the next visitation time. Visitation rules at Express Care locations are the same as the Emergency Department.

Visitors and patients in all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities and clinics are required to properly wear a mask provided by the health system at all times. Masks must remain on at all times, even in patients’ rooms, or the visitor will be asked to leave. Cloth masks and neck gaiters are not permitted.