Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closes its doors for the last time

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley closed its doors for the last time on Monday night.

Monday marked the final day open for the bowling alley on Shipyard Boulevard the announcement of its closing came last month.

After being in business for more than 50 years, owner Ronnie Schnell says it was a hard decision to close the doors on so many memories.

Ramona Barr is someone with a lot of memories at Cardinal Lanes. She says she’s been bowling there for more than 20 years and is sad to see it go.

“Oh, we were very, very sad. We’ve been bowling here for so long and we’ve met a lot of people and they feel like our family. So we’re going to miss a lot of people,” Barr said.

Barr says she and her friends hope to start a new league at another Bowling Alley in the area.

The future of the property is still unknown.