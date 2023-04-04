Cardinal Lanes Shipyard closing after decades of bowling

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being in business for more than a half century, Cardinal Lanes on Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington is closing its doors.

“It just came about; we were always a lease arrangement here and we still got a few years on the lease. We got approached to maybe buy out the lease early. As you know, values around the Wilmington area have gone up and so I guess it’s economically feasible for them to develop the piece of property we’re on,” said longtime owner Ronnie Schnell on the reason for closure.

The land itself is owned by The Oleander Company. According to Schnell, the decision to close and sell was a mutual agreement between the leasing company and himself. Schnell says it will be hard to close the door on so many great memories.

“Words really can’t describe. You know, over 50 years I’ve seen parents, grandparents, children of parents and children of the children’s things and more than anything, it’s been a community place. The only words I can think of is thank you so much, thank you so much,” said Schnell.

For long-time bowlers like Janet Chetti, who’s been going there since the 90’s, there is one thing she will miss the most.

“The people, people have been very nice. the owners, you know Ron is wonderful, love the way they take care of the alley. It’s a nice place to bowl, the food’s good,”

Her initial reaction to the announcement, was the same of many other frequent bowlers.

“Oh I was very sad. We moved here in 1994 and with our three young children, they’ve learned how to bowl here. Lots of different leagues that we’ve bowled in and im really sad. We live in Leland now, but we come back here every week to bowl here cause I just love this house,” Chetti explained.

For now, it’s unclear what will become of the property next. There is no doubt, many locals will cherish their memories of the longtime Cardinal Lanes.