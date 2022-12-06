Carly Pearce announced as first headliner for Azalea Festival

Carly Pearce (Photo: Alexa Campbell/NC Azalea Festival)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Country singer Carly Pearce will take the stage at this year’s Azalea Festival.

Pearce will perform on Thursday, April 13th at 7pm at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

She was honored as one of CMT’s 2022 Artists of The Year, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year.

Her song “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice won both the 2020 CMA Awards Musical Event and 2021 ACM Awards Music Event, plus ACM Single of the Year. She picked up her second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022 with Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly’s third No. 1 and the third duet between two solo women to top Country Airplay, dating to the Billboard chart’s January 1990 inception.

The song also took home 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and is currently up for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, marking Pearce’s first-ever nomination.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

You can also check out Carly Pearce hosting CMA Country Christmas this Thursday at 8pm on WWAY ABC.