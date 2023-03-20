Carolina, Kure Beach artists get new exposure opportunity

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Some local artists are about to get their work displayed in a new way with lots of visibility.

Each month, the Island Arts Council will feature an artist from Carolina Beach or Kure Beach in its online media, and now that artist’s work can be seen on a digital billboard by thousands of travelers crossing the bridge to the island.

Lamar is displaying a custom image of the featured artists work for two weeks each month on the digital billboard is located on Lake Park Boulevard at the base of the Snows Cut Bridge.

“We wanted to find a way to be able to let other people know about this wonderful artist community that we have here. When you come over the bridge, you are able to see some beautiful artwork as you come on to the island,” said Chris Higgins, Island Arts Council President.

The Island Arts Council was formed in 2011.

The group works to foster awareness and appreciation of the rich arts and culture programs on the island.