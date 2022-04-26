Carolina Beach approves employee wage increase in council workshop

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town Council voted unanimously in a workshop on Tuesday to approve a one-time market rate salary adjustment for all employees.

Carolina Beach says effective June 1st employees in pay grades 12-17 will receive a 10% pay increase, while those in pay grades 18-26 will receive a 9% increase. Staff that are in pay grade 27 and above will receive an 8% increase effective July 1st.

The town says they recognize in order to attract and retain a quality workforce, focus had to be given to the current economic climate. They say bringing pay rates in line with the current market allows Carolina Beach to remain competitive among neighboring communities.