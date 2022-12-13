Carolina Beach Detective recognized for digital forensic examination training
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach Police Department Detective has been recognized by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute.
Detective Tice received an award as one of 50 top state and local NCFI graduates in the country trained in digital forensic examination techniques.
A Productivity Rating is calculated using criteria from three examination disciplines including Media, Etech and Hard Drives, as well as credit received for digital data extracted and examined during criminal investigations. Detective Tice is the lead examiner for the Carolina Beach Police Department’s Digital Forensics Lab.
“We are extremely proud of Detective Tice for receiving this award,” Chief Vic Ward said. “We highly value our partnership with the US Secret Service and RAIC (Wade) Fleming for his support of our forensic lab. This joint venture has allowed Detective Tice to receive specialized training which has been instrumental in assisting multiple law enforcement agencies further their investigations.”