Carolina Beach Detective recognized for digital forensic examination training

Detective Tice has received an award for his training (Photo: Carolina Beach Police Department)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach Police Department Detective has been recognized by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute.

Detective Tice received an award as one of 50 top state and local NCFI graduates in the country trained in digital forensic examination techniques.

A Productivity Rating is calculated using criteria from three examination disciplines including Media, Etech and Hard Drives, as well as credit received for digital data extracted and examined during criminal investigations. Detective Tice is the lead examiner for the Carolina Beach Police Department’s Digital Forensics Lab.