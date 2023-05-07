Carolina Beach hosts 3rd Annual Skate Fest

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY)– The skate park in Carolina Beach at Mike Chappel Park held its 3rd Annual Skate Fest this weekend.

As a part of Skate Fest was the first ever Kids’ Entrepreneur Fair. Kids were able to be their own entrepreneurs with their own tents and products to sell to raise money for the expansion of the skate park through the Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways.

There were more than 40 kid vendors at the expo.

Organizers say with the help of the community, this event was a big success and will help them reach their fundraising goal faster for the expansion.